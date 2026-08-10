The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the President, Prime Minister and Ministry of Law and Justice over a petition challenging the delay in approval of a summary concerning the appointment of new judges.

The appointment of 24 judges has been in pending approved by the JCP in two separate meetings, including recommendations for the appointment of three additional judges to the Islamabad High Court, 10 to the Lahore High Court (LHC), three to the Sindh High Court (SHC) and three to the Balochistan High Court (BHC). It also recommended the confirmation of four additional judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and a six-month extension in the tenure of an additional judge of the SHC.

The court directed the President and Prime Minister to respond through their respective secretaries and also sought a response from the Ministry of Law and Justice by Tuesday.

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A bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir sought an explanation from the federal government regarding the current status of the summary and asked at what stage it had been held up.

During the hearing, Justice Tahir questioned the Additional Attorney General over the government’s handling of the matter.

“What is the federal government doing?” the judge asked, observing that the court had expected the government to fulfil its constitutional responsibility but that this had not happened.

“Where is the summary pending? Do you have any information?” Justice Tahir asked.

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The judge also questioned the delay in appointments to the superior judiciary, noting that the matter involved the confirmation of judges of the Sindh and Peshawar high courts.

Justice Tahir said the Judicial Commission had already approved the appointments, but the process had subsequently been stalled.

“The summary cannot simply be kept pending like this,” the judge remarked. The petition was filed by Luqman Zafar, while Zaid Asif Chaudhry appeared on his behalf.

The court directed the federal government to submit its response by Tuesday and adjourned the hearing.