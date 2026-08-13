IHC Judge warns Islamabad Police over poor level investigation in cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised questions over the Islamabad police investigation in four cases including a murder case.

“In these cases, the investigation has not been up to the mark,” Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro told the SSP Islamabad.

“When a case come to us, we have to take decision on the basis of the investigation,” Justice Soomro said. “We have to grant bail owing to the level of your inquiry and investigation,” the bench addressing the police officer said.

“An investigation officer in Islamabad gets up to Rs. One Lac, while the salary in Sindh Police is Rs. 40,000”, Justice Khadim Hussain said. “Despite lower salary in Sindh, there investigation used to have good quality,” court remarked.

“We didn’t summon a senior police officer in court during last one-and-half year. It doesn’t look good to us to summon a senior officer in court,” Justice Soomro said.

“In last 14 days four cases have come to the court, due to which you have been summoned,” the bench told the SSP Islamabad. “The investigation has been mishandled in these four cases, we have checked the record,” court said.

“It has been warned for the future to improve your investigation system, I will write against the Islamabad Police if find low level investigation in any future case,” Justice Khadim Soomro warned.

“Also convey the message to the IG Islamabad that the court will issue an order in case of bad investigation in future,” the Justice reiterated.