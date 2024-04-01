IHC judges’ letter: Minister lauds lawyer’s support for formation of commission

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has expressed appreciation for the support from the elected lawyers’ organizations nationwide regarding the establishment of an inquiry commission, ARY News reported.

As per details, the minister also lauded the support of lawyer on the appointment of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, as its head to probe into issues raised by judges of Islamabad High Court in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Law Minister said the declaration of the Pakistan Bar Council, the largest organization of lawyers across the country, and the Supreme Court Bar Association are manifestations of their seriousness about the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council, Islamabad Bar Council, Peshawar High Court Bar, Abbottabad High Court Bar, Lahore Bar Association, Multan High Court Bar and Bahawalpur High Court Bar have also expressed confidence in the formation of the commission and appointment of Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as the head, describing it as a positive development.

In a statement, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council Riazat Ali Sahar and Chairman of its Executive Committee Farooq Hamid Naek supported the appointment of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as the chairman of the inquiry commission.

They also condemned and rejected the demand made by a political party for resignation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. They noted that this political party persistently targets the Chief Justice of Pakistan for political advantage.

Commending the appointment of Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as the head of the inquiry commission, the Supreme Court Bar Association declared the demand for the resignation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court as highly inappropriate.

Peshawar High Court Bar Association recognized the contributions made by Tassaduq Hussain Jillani for supremacy of law and constitution in the country. It emphasized that Jillani’s rulings have earned him profound respect within society.