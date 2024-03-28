IHC judges’ letter: Govt announces to form inquiry commission

Following a letter surfaced related to the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the federal government has announced to establish an inquiry commission aims to investigate the issues raised in the letter, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a press conference held by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Ali Shah, the announcement was made regarding the letter, primarily addressed matters pertaining to the tenure of the former Chief Justice, penned by the IHC judges.

The commission, to be formed under the Inquiry Commission Act, will entrust an impartial retired judicial figure with the inquiry.

In the presser, the Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa also endorsed the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the matter.

Highlighting the distinction between Parliament and the High Court, Azam Nazir Tarar reiterated that judges and politicians have their respective duties and responsibilities.

Moreover, Tarar emphasized that judges are diligently performing their duties and leaving the matter to the judiciary, reaffirming the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

As a government officials, Tarar stressed that it is their responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation into the contents of the letter.

Tarar highlighted that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to discuss the issue and expressed his willingness to personally meet and address the concerns raised by the judiciary.

He further emphasized that if the claims mentioned in the letter are found to be true, they will be duly addressed and reflected in the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the inquiry.

Additionally, Tarar underscored the importance of addressing any inaccuracies or false claims mentioned in the letter with seriousness and diligence.

On the matter of judicial independence, Tarar reiterated that no compromises would be made, emphasizing the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Affirming the role of the Chief Justice as the head of the Supreme Court, Tarar expressed understanding that both the Supreme Court and the High Court are functioning within their constitutional mandates.

Furthermore, Tarar acknowledged his personal responsibility as the Prime Minister to ensure timely action in addressing the concerns raised in the letter.

“The Prime Minister affirmed that the issue would be deliberated upon in the upcoming cabinet meeting, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the matter to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability,” he added.

The meeting, lasted for one and a half hours, covered various national issues, including cases related to taxes and other legal matters, Tarar said.

During the discussion, both the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice exchanged views on crucial national matters, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the executive and judicial branches. The Chief Justice expressed his desire for the meeting, indicating the gravity of the issues under consideration.

It was decided that the matter would be brought before the cabinet for further deliberation, with the establishment of a commission comprising impartial retired personalities to investigate the issues raised in the letter.

Emphasizing the presence of law and order in the country, Tarar underscored the federal government’s responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation into the contents of the letter. He assured that if the allegations are found to be true, appropriate action will be taken.

Furthermore, Tarar stressed the importance of addressing such incidents promptly, expressing appreciation for the Chief Justice’s prompt action in convening a full court session to address the matter.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army in safeguarding national defense, Tarar reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding justice and integrity in resolving the issue.

The Chief Justice also emphasized the need for a judicial commission to be formed to investigate the matter, indicating a consensus between the executive and judicial branches.

Highlighting the distinction between Parliament and the High Court, Tarar emphasized the respective duties of judges and politicians, emphasizing the need for mutual respect between institutions.

Tarar assured that all institutions would work within the framework of the existing system.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to handling the matter with honesty and seriousness, ensuring that the commission’s findings would shed light on the inquiry process.