IHC Judges’ letter: PM likely to meet CJP ISA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to hold a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faiz Isa on the IHC Judges’ letter issue tomorrow, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz along with with Law Minister Nazir Tarar and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan will meet the top judge tomorrow at 2 o’clock in the premises of the apex court.

The meeting is scheduled after the CJP sent a message to PM Shehbaz over the matter of the letter written by six judges of Islamabad High Court on ‘interference in judicial affairs’, they say.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held a full court meeting to deliberate on a letter by the six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges about alleged interference of spy agencies with “judicial functions.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa among other judges of the top court attended the meeting that lasted for over two hours in the federal capital.

The development took place after the bar associations and legal experts called for a probe into the letter.