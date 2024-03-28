IHC judges’ letter: PTI rejects inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday rejected the formation of a inquiry commission led by a retired judge to investigate the allegations of intelligence agencies in the judiciary levelled by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

According to statement issued by the party, the PTI core committee expressed concerns over the meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on the “most sensitive matter” related to the judiciary.

“The judges’ letter has unveiled a significant threat to the judiciary’s autonomy, directly addressed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Supreme Judicial Council,” the statement said.

PTI accused the government of being the prime beneficiary of ongoing unconstitutional interventions in the country. The Imran-led party demanded a judicial conference on the IHC judges’ letter.

Following a letter surfaced related to the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the federal government has announced to establish an inquiry commission aims to investigate the issues raised in the letter.

In a press conference held by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Ali Shah, the announcement was made regarding the letter, primarily addressed matters pertaining to the tenure of the former Chief Justice, penned by the IHC judges.

The commission, to be formed under the Inquiry Commission Act, will entrust an impartial retired judicial figure with the inquiry.