IHC to hear Justice Chaudhry’s damages plea against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has changed its bench that will hear a lawsuit of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Former CJP Iftikhar Mohammad had objected over presence of Justice Babar Sattar in a bench that would hearing his case against Imran Khan.

The re-constituted bench has been comprised of Justice Mian­gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir to hear the case on Feb 9.

Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry in an application before the IHC had requested Justice Babar Sattar to recuse himself from hearing the case as the judge had written newspaper articles criticising former CJP with name over judicial activism. Justice Sattar had written the articles before becoming a judge.

The PTI chief had accused retired Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry of being a party to, alleged poll rigging in the 2013 general election.

Retired CJP termed the allegations defamatory and took Imran Khan to court, claiming Rs20 billion in damages.

The former CJP had filed the application through his counsel in the case and cited the PTI chairman as respondent.

The petition against an order of the trial being heard by the high court.

The sessions court proceedings have been pending owing to the case hearing in the high court.

