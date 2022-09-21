IHC moved against 72-member federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ‘unconstitutional’ federal cabinet of the ruling coalition consisting of 72 members.

In a petition, Rasheed maintained that the 72-member federal cabinet of the Shehbaz government is a clear violation of Article 92 (1) of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to hear his petition on an emergency basis.

The PML-N-led coalition government’s federal cabinet swelled to 72 members after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed two more special assistants.

According to the notification, the prime minister appointed Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf and Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial as SAPMs.

With the two new special assistants to the prime minister, the cabinet now consists of 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM and 27 SAPMs.

Last week, Prime Minister Sharif appointed eight special assistants including Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

