IHC issues notices on plea challenging NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: Recently promulgated NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), reported ARY News.

Resident, Lateef Qureshi challenged the ordinance through his lawyer Dr GM Chaudhry. The plaintiff said that mega corruption has been legalized through the NAB ordinance. The court should strike down the October 8 presidential ordinance, he added.

After the preliminary hearing, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar MinhaAllah issued notices to the PM Office, Presidency, secretary law, chairman NAB, secretary Senate, National Assembly and attorney general of Pakistan to submit their response in the plea within 14 days.

President Arif Alvi had promulgated the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 paving way to extend the tenure of the chairman of the anti-graft watchdog.

Read more: Presidential ordinance to amend NAB law challenged in LHC

As per the new law, the accountability court would have the authority to approve bail plea of the suspect.

Attorney General Khalid Javed earlier said that a consultation would be made with the opposition leader over the appointment and extension of the NAB chairman. “The incumbent chairman will continue to work until a consensus is reached on the appointment or extension,” the AG said.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal’s four-year term completed on October 8.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!