IHC orders authorities to transfer Bushra Bibi to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to transfer former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, from the Banigala residence— which had been declared a sub-jail — to Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb pronounced the reserved verdict on a plea by former first lady Bushra Bibi seeking a transfer to Adiala jail from the Bani Gala sub-jail.

Bushra Bibi had been placed under house arrest at her Bani Gala residence as a sub-jail following her conviction in the Toshakhana case.

اسلام آبادہائیکورٹ نےبشریٰ بی بی کی اڈیالہ جیل منتقلی کی درخواست منظورکرلی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/yqxBnnYg0w — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 8, 2024

The former first lady was taken into custody on January 31 after an Islamabad accountability court sentenced her and Imran to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana reference.

Almost a week after her arrest, Bushra Bibi had challenged the residence’s status as a sub-jail, urging the IHC to let her complete her 14-year sentence in Adiala Jail.

Earlier in March, the IHC was informed by the Adiala jail superintendent that former premier Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, can not be shifted to the prison due to ‘security threats’.

While the IHC had on April 1 suspended their sentences in the Toshakhana reference, she remains in custody in the Iddat case.

It is worth mentioning here that the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.