IHC orders immediate release of ice cream vendor

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved the bail of an ice cream vendor, who was handed a three-month rigorous jail sentence by the special magistrate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for setting up his cart at the premises of Faisal Mosque on the state land.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea of ice cream vendor Farmanullah against his sentence.

Barrister Umar Aijaz Gilani, Farmanullah’s lawyer argued that his client had not committed any crime by setting up his cart to earn his livelihood on the state land.

The lawyer further said that his client was given a harsh sentence by the special magistrate. After being asked by the court, Farmanullah’s lawyer informed that his client is not been charged framed yet only a challan of the case received.

Later, the court while suspending the decision of the special magistrate issued notices to the respondents in the case.

The IHC also ordered to immediately release the ince vendor on bail.