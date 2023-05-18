IHC orders immediate release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the plea and declared Qureshi’s arrest under the 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) “illegal”.

In another hearing, the IHC also issued orders to release the wife of PTI leader and former state minister Shehryar Khan Afridi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 following the violent protests in the country after the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan on May 9.

The former foreign minister was taken into custody on May 11 after the police raided Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad under Section 3 (3MPO).

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Yesterday, Police have rearrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Shireen Mazari from her residence in Islamabad.

In a tweet, Shireen Mazari’s daughter, Iman Mazari said that police have taken her mother again. A heavy number of police reached PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s residence to arrest her despite court orders.