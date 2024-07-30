IHC orders immediate reopening of PTI secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the immediate reopening of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretariat, ARY News reported.

The court also directed the party to install fire safety measures at the Central Secretariat within a week. In its written order, the court declared the CDA’s sealing of the PTI office as null and void.

The IHC ruled that the PTI agreed with CDA to install fire extinguishing equipment, fire pumps on the roof and a separate water tank at the Central Secretariat.

The PTI has also been directed by the IHC to install manual alarm system, gas detectors for kitchen safety, and paste emergency numbers to avert any untoward incident

The IHC also directed the PTI to carry out regular electrical wiring in the building.

The PTI challenged the decision of Municipal Corporation to seal its Islamabad office in the IHC. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub approached the High Court against the sealing of the PTI office.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence. The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with the party.

Read more: PTI headquarters partially demolished, office sealed in anti-encroachment operation

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

In previous development, CDA had sealed the office, located in Islamabad’s G-8 sector, for ‘violating building rules’.

As part of an anti-encroachment operation, a portion of the party headquarters was demolished, while the political party’s office was sealed.

However, the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was reopened following Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.