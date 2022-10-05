IHC orders opening of Aabpara-Melody Road

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the authorities concerned to reopen Aabpara-Melody Road in Islamabad on a petition against the closure of main arteries in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard a petition – filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – against the closure of main arteries and possible arrests in the federal capital. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel stated that the road outside Lal Masjid was also sealed. The judge expressed displeasure over the issue and ordered DC Irfan Nawaz to open the road immediately.

Meanwhile, the counsel pointed out that the Aabpara-Melody road was blocked. “The public should approach their representatives for their rights,” Justice Mohsin Kayani said, adding that the High Court will soon issue an order on road closure.

Earlier in May, the PTI had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the closure of main arteries and possible arrests in the federal capital.

The PTI asked the high court to stop the city administration from sealing the roads and police from arresting people. The chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and Islamabad inspector general were made parties in the plea.

