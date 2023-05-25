IHC orders PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry release

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry after declaring his arrest ‘illegal’ under 3MPO, ARY News reported.

The plea of Ejaz Chaudhry against his arrest under 3MPO was conducted by IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The Islamabad High Court after annulling Ejaz Chaudhry’s arrest, ordered authorities to immediately release him.

It may be noted that Ejaz Chaudhry was taken into custody over inciting people for violent protests and he was also booked in GHQ attack case.

On Wednesday, Asad Umar, the secretary general of PTI, was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Shortly after leaving the jail, he held a press conference at the National Press Club, also known as the Islamabad Press Club, and announced his resignation from all party positions.