IHC orders sealing Monal Restaurant, built at Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the Commissioner Islamabad to seal the Monal Restaurant, which is built at Margalla Hills National Park area, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued orders for sealing the iconic restaurant while hearing a case of encroachment in Margall Hills National Park.

The chief justice earlier questioned the status of the Monal, “How it was built, it should not have been constructed,” the top judge remarked.

“It should be sealed if the lease of Monal has been lapsed,” chief justice said. The court ordered the chief commissioner Islamabad to seal the restaurant today.

“No one is above the law. I know how the court orders be enforced,” he said.

Earlier, while hearing the case, the chief justice remarked, “We should be ashamed that a man comes from Greece and works for protection of environment here”.

Secretary Climate Change during the hearing said that the Master Plan of Islamabad should be made public.

The court also directed the environment protection agency to assess the losses caused by illegal constructions and submit report to the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration had earlier also sealed Monal restaurant premises along with six other eateries at Margalla Hills National Park.

Comments

comments