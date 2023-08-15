IHC orders to present PTI’s Shandana Gulzar tomorrow

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered authorities to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar, tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The plea against the arrest of Shandana Gulzar was taken up by IHC Justice Babar Sattar.

The lawyer of the petitioner, Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat emphasized that Shandana Gulzar, a former PTI MNA, had reportedly been forcibly abducted by individuals dressed in Islamabad police uniforms.

Marwat provided further details, indicating that a formal complaint had been lodged with the Bani Gala SHO concerning the reported abduction. However, up to the present moment, no action has been initiated.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s lawyer, the court summoned IG Islamabad in a personal capacity tomorrow in the case and ordered authorities to present the PTI leader before it.

The IHC has also sought a three-month record of the 3-MPO from the deputy commissioner Islamabad.

It may be noted that the petitioner, Sabahat Gulzar Khan, put forth the claim that her daughter, Shandana Gulzar, was ‘unlawfully abducted’ by individuals supposedly identified as personnel from the Islamabad police force.