IHC orders to release arrested PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to release of arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, ARY News reported.

The IHC bench headed by CJ Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a plea related to harassing PTI workers by the police ahead of Azadi Long March.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC CJ asked why the PTI are being harassed despite the orders of the court? The deputy commissioner replied that there were security threats issued by NACTA ahead of the long march and reports regarding weapons with the march participants were also received.

The court asked how many PTI activists have been taken into custody so far? DC Islamabad said nearly 70 PTI workers have been taken into custody. We do not want to intervene in the executive matters but want to ensure that human rights were not violated, IHC CJ remarked.

The court directed the DC to release the arrested PTI activists after submitting an affidavit and inform if concrete evidence is present against any worker.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned until tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started its Azadi Long March towards Islamabad. The workers of PTI are advancing to the capital by removing the barriers and containers.

