IHC gives verdict on petition challenging Covid restrictions, tough vaccination rules

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given its written verdict on the petition challenging Covid-related restrictions by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and tough vaccination rules for the nationals, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (CJ IHC) Justice Athar Minallah issued a written verdict regarding the petition against NCOC restrictions and tough COVID-19 vaccination rules.

The petition had been filed by Advocate Shaheena Shahab to challenge the restrictions imposed by NCOC in the relation to coronavirus pandemic and tough vaccination rules while terming it against the guaranteed fundamental rights to force the citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In its judgement, the IHC chief justice stated that scientists and professional researchers have globally strived to develop safe vaccines to protect humanity against harm for the last two years.

It added, “The World Health Organization and other reputable institutions have declared vaccines developed recently to be safe for human use.”

“Likewise, every nation has imposed restrictions to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, Covid-19.”

The high court observed that the petitioner failed to give any factual basis for refusal to be vaccinated nor show scientific support for declaring the use of the COVID-19 vaccine as life-threatening.

“There is nothing on record to show that a reputable study or research exists to suggest that vaccination against Covid-19 could expose humanity to harm instead of preventing a life-threatening pandemic.”

It added that unvaccinated persons are likely to impede the endeavours of the state to safeguard its citizens from life-threatening harm.

The IHC stated that Covid-19 poses a serious public health risk. It continued, “The fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution are not absolute but subject to reasonable restrictions and limitations.”

The petitioner and those who oppose vaccination and the restrictions related thereto must respect the right of other citizens to be protected against harm.

The high court dismissed the petition after finding it not justiciable nor the rights of the petitioner have been infringed.