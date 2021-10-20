IHC to hear plea against new NAB ordinance tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of the petition filed against the newly-promulgated National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case tomorrow (Thursday).

The NAB ordinance had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week by a citizen named Abdul Latif Qureshi.

President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated the ordinance on October 8, paving the way for the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to continue holding his post until the appointment of his successor.

The petitioner had maintained that the re-appointment of retired judges is against the independence of the judiciary.

On October 16, it was learnt that the federal government had decided to bring amendments to the newly promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 2021.

Sources having knowledge of the matter told ARY News that the proposed amendments would empower the national graft buster to investigate cases of cheating public at large and fraud.

The proposed amendments would seek to clear ambiguity about the process to record statements of witnesses as the ordinance creates an impression that statements would only be recorded through video link.

On Oct 6, President Arif Alvi had promulgated NAB second amendment ordinance 2021, giving powers to his office to establish as many accountability courts, and appoint judges.

The president, as per the amendment ordinance, will appoint chairman NAB after consultation with the prime minister and opposition leader and in case of disagreement, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary body having equal representation from treasury and opposition for a consensus.

