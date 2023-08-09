28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Advertisement -

IHC plea seeks hike in assemblies’ seats after new Census approval

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to parties over a petition seeking increase in general seats of assemblies and delimitation under the new population census, ARY News reported.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has recently approved the 2023 census results.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Mr. Justice Aamir Farooque served notices to the respondents including the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The number of seats were enhanced in assemblies after the population census held in 1997,” petitioner argued.

“The results of the new population census have been published thus it required an increase in general seats of the assemblies in accordance with the census results,” petitioner requested to the court.

Chief Justice IHC issued notices to the respondents and summon reply over the petition.

It is to be mentioned here that the government ministers after approval of the 2023 Census results by the Council of Common Interests, said that the composition of national and provincial assemblies will not be altered.

The country’s first digital census was conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics throughout May 2023.

The CCI approved the census, which recorded a population of 241.49 million people, an increase of 16% in the past six years, compared to 2017 tally of 208 million.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.