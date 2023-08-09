IHC plea seeks hike in assemblies’ seats after new Census approval

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to parties over a petition seeking increase in general seats of assemblies and delimitation under the new population census, ARY News reported.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has recently approved the 2023 census results.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Mr. Justice Aamir Farooque served notices to the respondents including the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The number of seats were enhanced in assemblies after the population census held in 1997,” petitioner argued.

“The results of the new population census have been published thus it required an increase in general seats of the assemblies in accordance with the census results,” petitioner requested to the court.

Chief Justice IHC issued notices to the respondents and summon reply over the petition.

It is to be mentioned here that the government ministers after approval of the 2023 Census results by the Council of Common Interests, said that the composition of national and provincial assemblies will not be altered.

The country’s first digital census was conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics throughout May 2023.

The CCI approved the census, which recorded a population of 241.49 million people, an increase of 16% in the past six years, compared to 2017 tally of 208 million.