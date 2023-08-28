IHC raises objections on PTI chief’s plea against bail rejection

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) raised objection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s plea against the rejection of nine bail pleas, ARY News reported.

As per details, IHC fixed the PTI chairman’s plea for hearing with objections tomorrow. Chief Justice IHC Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will hear the case.

The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the rejection of nine bail pleas in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to the details, after the bail plea rejection in several cases including May 09 riots, judicial complex attack and fake accounts, the Chairman of PTI has filed nine applications through his lawyer Salman Safdar in the Islamabad High Court.

The anti-terrorism court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of PTI chairman in the May 9 cases and allowed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

The court was informed that the PTI premiere was convicted under the Election Act and is currently under arrest.

The ATC accepted the plea and granted permission to police to conduct the inquiry and arrest of the former prime minister in Jinnah House attack case.