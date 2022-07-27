IHC reinstates Zia Batool as PEIRA chairperson  

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reinstated Zia Batool as the chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A two-member IHC bench, comprising of Justice Amir Farooq and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, suspended the single bench’s decision in the intra-court appeal and reinstated Batool as PEIRA chairperson.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court also sought replies from the federal government, petitioner Imtiaz Ali Qureshi and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that a single IHC bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani ordered removal of Zia Batool as chairperson of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira), declaring her appointment as illegal.

Justice Mohsin Akhter announced the verdict on a petition of former member of the authority, Imtiaz Ali Qureshi. In its judgment, the court directed the government to de-notify Zia Batool immediately and initiate a process to fill the post under the law.

