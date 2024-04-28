IHC rejects baseless campaign against Justice Babar Sattar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Sunday rejected the baseless campaign against Justice Babar Sattar, rejecting allegations of dual citizenship, ARY News reported.

In an official statement issued here, IHC dismissed the baseless social media and clarified that the then-Chief Justice was aware of Justice Satar’s green card at the time of his appointment.

After becoming a judge, Justice Satar’s children obtained Pakistani citizenship and his mother has been running a school since 1992. Justice Satar does not hold citizenship of any country other than Pakistan, IHC stated.

A malicious and baseless campaign is being run against Justice Satar on social media, posting and re-posting his personal information. Travel documents of his wife, and children are being posted on social media.

According IHC statement, Justice Satar graduated in law from Oxford University and holds a degree from Harvard Law School and he was granted a permanent US residency card due to his exceptional qualifications which he relinquished in 2005 when he returned to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 28, 2020 the then President Arif Alvi approved appointments of Babar Sattar along with Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).