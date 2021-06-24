IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against conviction in two references

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield corruption references, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict on the appeals filed by the former premier Nawaz Sharif.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The high court has upheld the sentences given by the accountability court in the corruption references.

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals have been rejected after the ex-premier was declared a proclaimed offender, the verdict read, adding that the proclaimed offender could submit his appeal by appearing himself while the hearings on such appeals could not be conducted if the offender fails to appear in it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had declared the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo a proclaimed offender over failure to show up before it despite being summoned repeatedly.

The three-page order had said: “It is conclusive evidence that requirements of section 87 Cr.P.C. have been complied with and that the appellant [Sharif] is avoiding appearance before this Court despite the knowledge of pendency of appeal and requirement of law to appear before this Court on the hearing of appeal.”

An accountability court had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia corruption reference and 10 years in Avenfield reference.