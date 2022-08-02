IHC rejects PAC’s recommendation against Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) recommendation to remove former chairman NAB Javed Iqbal as the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, ARY News reported.

Acting IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard former justice (retired) Javed Iqbal’s petition, challenging the decision of PAC that barred him to head the missing persons commission.

While rejecting the PAC’s recommendation, the Islamabad High Court issued notices to Secretary National Assembly, Secretary Public Accounts Committee and others and sought replies in the next hearing on August 13.

It may be noted that on July 7, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal of harassing Amina Masood Janjua.

During the PAC meeting, the PTI lawmaker narrated that when Janjua attended the meeting of the commission on missing persons Iqbal told her: “She is so beautiful what is the need to get married?”

