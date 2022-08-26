IHC rejects plea seeking contempt proceedings against PDM leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders for “threatening judiciary”, ARY News reported on Friday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition – filed by Advocate Ali Ijaz Buttar – seeking contempt of court proceedings against Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Atta Tarar.

The petitioner filed the application with the court contending that the registrar’s office had raised an objection that a contempt of court petition could not be heard with regard to the judges of the Supreme Court.

During the hearing today, the court upheld the registrar office’s objection of relevant forum. Presenting the arguments, the petitioner told court that the nominated PDM leaders had made anti-judiciary statements on social media.

“Did the PDM leaders mentioned Islamabad High Court?” Justice Kayani asked. To this, the petitioner replied in negative. The judge told Ali Afzal to approach relevant forum – Supreme Court and Lahore High Court.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the petition against PDM leaders and declared it inadmissible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the petitioner contended that threatening through media fall under the category of Article 204. “Contempt of court proceedings should be taken against PDM leaders for threatening the judges,” he pleaded.

