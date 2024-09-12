IHC removes objection on PTI founder’s plea against military trial

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed objections to a plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan against possible military trial and detention, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court directed the registrar’s office to number the case and sought an explanation from the federal government by September 16.

During the hearing, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the Imran Khan is a civilian and expressed concern over the possibility of his military trial.

The court further questioned whether the federal government is considering a military trial for the PTI founder and asked for a clear stance on the matter.

The Additional Attorney General requested that the objections on the plea be decided first. At this, the judge stated that the objections had been removed.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb also mentioned that the Supreme Court has a verdict on the trial of civilians in military courts.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 16, and directed the federal government to provide clear instructions by then.

If no relevant information is provided, the plea will become ineffective, however, if the government is considering a military trial, the court will hear the case and make a decision.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the transfer of May 9 cases to military courts.

The PTI founder filed a plea through his lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari. The former prime minister made the secretary law, secretary home, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA and the federal government respondents.

He pleaded with the court not to transfer May 9 cases for military court trials.

In August, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots.

Speaking to media representatives at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added.

The PTI founder said that his party is the ‘victim’ of the May 9 incidents, questioning as to why the evidence is being hidden.

“Hiding evidence is a crime,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI founder said that he was ‘kidnapped’ on the pretext of an arrest, demanding that an apology should be sought from him over his ‘abduction’.