‘PTI founder, Faiz Hameed may have shared WhatsApp messages on May 9’

ISLAMABAD: Political advisor to the prime minister, Rana Sanaullah said that there might be WhatsApp messages between former ISI chief General (retd) Faiz Hameed and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the events of May 9.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Rana Sanaullah addressed questions about Faiz Hameed, stating that speculation about him is unnecessary as the institution has already provided a brief and concise statement.

The political advisor mentioned that Faiz Hameed has been accused of influencing the appointment of the Army Chief and securing favourable postings. He alleged that Faiz Hameed used PTI for these purposes, and if these allegations were true, he could not have acted alone; the PTI founder must have been involved.

Former Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was taken into military custody last month and court-martial proceedings were initiated, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act,” the Pakistan Army’s media wing said.

In addition, multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody.

Rana Sanaullah further speculated that there might be WhatsApp messages between the two after Faiz Hameed’s retirement on May 9, and it is also possible that intermediaries facilitated their communication.

Regarding the extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the advisor clarified that Bajwa never discussed an extension with them and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also never mentioned that Bajwa requested an extension.

When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s alleged meeting with Bajwa’s father-in-law, Ejaz Amjad, in London, Rana Sanaullah denied any such meeting took place. He mentioned that some friends suggested greeting Ejaz Amjad to help with the ongoing case against Nawaz Sharif.

The political advisor also commented on the influence of individuals like Sabir Mithoo, stating that many people benefited from their connections with General Ejaz and Sabir Mithoo, and prominent figures often sought their help.