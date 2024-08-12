‘Faiz Hameed was interfering in political matters even after retirement’

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Former Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was involved in political ‘maneuvering’ even after his retirement, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private news channel, the defence minister said that the former ISI chief was ‘interfering’ in politics for several years and that he had been working on a plan since 2013.

Khawaja Asif also revealed that he had met with the former ISI chief at the residence of an army officer, claiming that during the meeting Faiz Hameed had expressed his desire to become the Army Chief.

“Former Amry Chief Qamar Javed Najwa and Faiz Hameed were very close to each other and conspiracies were hatched by them in 2013. Qamar Javed Bajwa took office in 2016 and after his assumption of office, the implementation of conspiracies was started,” Khawaja Asif added.

He also claimed that the former ISI chief had been sidelined by Qamar Javed Bajwa during the last three or fourt days of his tenure.

Read More: Politicians react to court martial proceedings against Faiz Hameed

Earlier in the day, the former ISI chief has been taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings have also been initiated against former DG ISI Faiz Hameed.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.