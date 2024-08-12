Politicians react to court martial proceedings against Faiz Hameed

LAHORE: Several politicians reacted to former Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed’s custody by the military and court-martial proceedings against him.

Punjab Governor

In a statement issued here, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider welcomed the decision. He said that accountability should not be limited to individuals, but rather be a universal principle applied to all, including generals, judges, politicians, and bureaucrats for ‘misusing’ the powers.

Sardar Saleem Haider said that there is no alternative to accountability for the country’s progress and prosperity. “It is welcoming that the army initiated the accountability process within its own ranks,” the Punjab governor added.

Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif said that the mastermind behind the May 9incidents was not just the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan but an entire team was ‘involved’.

Javed Latif said that the May 9 riots were a result of a collective effort, and it would be unfair to blame a single individual. The PML-N leader expressed regret over delay in the action.

“It would have been better, had the action was taken way earlier,” he added.

Faisal Vawda

Separately, former Federal Minister and Independent Senator Faisal Vawda said that the Pakistan Army sent a clear message of accountability that it does not differentiate between individuals when it comes to accountability.

Speaking to ARY News, Faisal Vawda also praised the current army leadership, saying they are honest and have sent a message that no one is above the law.

“Those who were once considered powerful are now facing accountability,” the Senator said.

Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar urged that the issue of Faiz Hameed should not be linked with the government, saying that the ISPR has already issued a ‘clear’ press release.

Atta Tarar said that the army has its own inquiry system of accountability and is a merit-based organisation.

“Some irregularities related to the Top City scandal were found against Faiz Hameed, of course, the investigation must have gone on for several months and what has come to light has come only after that,” said Atta Tarar.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the case of former ISI chief, Faiz Hameed, is beyond their knowledge or control.

Read More: Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed to face trial by court-martial

Earlier in the day, Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings have also been initiated against former DG ISI Faiz Hameed.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.