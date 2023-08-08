IHC removes objections to plea seeking to shift PTI chairman to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed objections to the PTI’s petition requesting the transfer of the former prime minister from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea and ordered the registrar to allot a number to the petition seeking shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala.

“The court will issue order regarding jail facilities as per the Pakistan Prisons Rules,” IHC judge remarked.

PTI on Monday moved Islamabad High Court seeking shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala. PTI chief’s lawyer Naeem Hyder Punjotha in the petition also pleaded the court for providing ‘A’ class facilities to the former prime minister in jail.

Petitioner also requested for permission to the PTI’s legal team members for meeting with the party’s chairman in prison.

“His personal doctor, family members and senior party leaders should also be allowed to meet the PTI’s chief ,” the counsel requested to the high court.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

Later, Imran was shifted to Attock jail amid strict security measures.

The verdict

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chahadan in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.