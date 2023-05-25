IHC resents absence of IG in Shireen Mazari re-arrest contempt case

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday heard contempt case over re-arrest of former Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari despite the court orders, ARY News reported.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition. Advocate Imaan Mazari, the daughter of Shireen Mazari, appeared in the court along with her lawyer Zainab Janjua.

“Why the I.G. Islamabad has not been in attendance, it is a contempt case. He should be in the hearing,” the bench exclaimed.

“The IG has been in bench-one, he will come in the hearing soon,” Additional Attorney General informed the court.

“They should have informed on day one, why the entire state machinery has been active and Shireen Mazari’s arrest is not linked with the MPO,” Justice Miangul Hassan said.

“They should have also informed that what is happening, have nothing to do with cases, it is politics with no link to the cases,” court remarked.

“It seems the I.G. has preferred the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi’s orders over the court order,” bench said.

The court summoned the I.G. Police Islamabad in his personal capacity in the next hearing of the case. “Before the next hearing the I.G. should submit his written reply in the court,” bench ordered.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until May 31.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari announced on Tuesday to quit PTI and the politics.

The announcement came in the wake of incidents of violence that took place on May 09 and 10, which she strongly condemned.

In a press conference, Shireen Mazari condemned the violence and expressed her solidarity with the victims and their families. “I condemn the incidents of May 09 and 10 in the strongest possible terms,” she said.