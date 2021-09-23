IHC reserves verdict over bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer’s parents

ISLAMABAD: A bench of Islamabad High Court Thursday reserved its verdict over bail petitions of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported.

Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after conclusion of arguments of lawyers.

The lawyer of plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam, Advocate Shah Khawar while opposing the bail said “It was a grisly murder, the suspects should not be granted bail.” He said the murder case should be heard in a special court.

“It seems as if you want to delay the trial,” Justice Aamer Farooq said.

Advocate Khawar responded that was not the objective of his request.

“The prosecution has not included unnecessary witnesses in the case. There are 18 witnesses in the case, including two private witnesses. We will soon complete the trial, don’t grant them bail,” the counsel pleaded.

The bench asked the lawyer how the parents of the suspect and the Therapy Works employees were connected.

“We have evidence that prime accused Zahir Jaffer was constantly in touch with the parents, they are connected to the murder,” he said.

“We have yet to receive forensic report of the mobile phones from the FIA,” Police informed the court. “The screen of Zahir Jaffer’s cellphone has been broken,” the police said. “We have not yet traced the password of the victim’s iphone,” police informed the court.

“There are so many experts in market used to do everything,” Justice Farooq said.