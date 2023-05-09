IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Imran’s plea seeking cases’ details

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the admissibility of former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking details of the cases registered against him and barring police from booking him in fresh cases, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea of Imran Khan. Barrister Salman appeared before the court to represent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

Barrister Salman Safdar said Imran Khan is booked in 127 cases. “You have moved LHC against 127 FIRs too,” the IHC CJ remarked.

Avoid duplication, IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq told Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar. The plea is giving the impression that Lahore High Court and the Islamabad High Court are not doing anything.

The top judge warned of ‘consequences’ if duplication is proved at any stage. Later the verdict of the admissibility of the plea was reserved.