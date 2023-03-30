IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Tyrian White case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved verdict on the admissibility of the case seeking PTI chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification for ‘concealing’ his daughter Tyrian Jade White in nomination papers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, A larger bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Justice Amir Farooq comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, reserved the verdict.

Earlier, the larger bench of IHC sought a response from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the case.

The IHC had issued notices to the former prime minister and asked him to submit reply by March 13.

It should be remembered that the application was filed, last year, by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, seeking Khan’s disqualification.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that former prime minister Khan used to deny his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

It was said in the petition that the former prime minister knows that there are evidence against him, Khan cannot hold the position of public office or party chief, Imran Khan should be disqualified under Article 621F.

