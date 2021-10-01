Verdict reserved on PML-N plea against 60-day oath-taking limit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved a verdict on a petition challenging the presidential ordinance that set a deadline of 60 days for elected members to take the oath.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed the petition assailing the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 that requires elected members to take the oath within 60 days of commencement of the first sitting of their respective assembly.

After a preliminary hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved a verdict on the admissibility of the petition.

The petitioner’s counsel stated before the court that the ordinance is based on mala fide intentions as it was promulgated to target one member of the opposition party.

ALSO READ: NOW LAWMAKERS HAVE TO TAKE OATH WITHIN 60 DAYS UNDER NEW ORDINANCE

“There is no room for a person-specific ordinance,” he argued and questioning the rationale behind the promulgation of the ordinance when the next general elections are due in 2023.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to set aside the ordinance and restrain the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from de-notifying any elected member until this petition is decided.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!