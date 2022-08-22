IHC reserves verdict on PTI plea against by-poll in nine constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved a verdict on a PTI plea against by-poll on nine constituencies after the counsel representing the National Assembly speaker and PTI concluded their arguments, ARY NEWS reported.

The hearing was led by acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq where PTI was represented by Faysal Chaudhry while Irfan Qadir appeared on behalf of NA secretariat.

During the hearing, Irfan Qadir said that he wanted to submit para-wise reply to the questions raised by PTI. To this, the acting CJ IHC asked what could happen if a process is completed and the acting speaker Qasim Suri has accepted the resignations.

Qadir said that when Qasim Suri took the measure, his actions were declared against the Constitution and overturned by the apex court.

The judge once again repeated the question as what is the issue if a process has been completed. To this Irfan Qadir said that he would sit with the National Assembly speaker to discuss the matter in detail.

It is pertinent to mention here that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly.

All the PTI lawmakers had earlier resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

The PTI has challenged the decision before the IHC and demanded that al of their resignations should be accepted as they have announced and submitted enmasse resignations.

