IHC reserves verdict over FIA notices to PTI staffers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its decision over a petition against FIA notices to the staffers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretariat in connection with the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

Acting chief justice of the IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

PTI counsel Shah Khawar argued before the bench that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its summon didn’t describe the reason.

“FIA issued notices against its own circular,” Justice Aamer Farooq remarked. “FIA cyber crimes wing has issued notices,” Federal Investigation Agency counsel told the court. “What you want to say, if every wing of the agency have its separate procedure of inquiry,” Justice Farooq asked.

“What is wrong in describing reason of the FIA notice,” the bench asked. “It is the duty of the FIA to describe the reason why a person being summoned by it,” the Judge said. “The FIA, by not disclosing the reason failed to fulfill its duty,” Justice Farooq remarked.

“The court should make bound the Federal Investigation Agency to follow the procedure,” petitioners counsel Shah Khawar said.

In an earlier hearing, the high court had issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over carrying out action against the staffers of the PTI in connection with the prohibited funding case.

The court issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency following the petition filed by Shah Khawar Advocate, who was representing the PTI staffers.

In the petition, the employees said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for action against the PTI secretariat employees in his press conference and the FIA served notices to the staffers late Thursday night via WhatsApp.

It stated that the Federal Investigation Agency notices were ‘malicious’ and that the federal institution should be stopped from harassing the PTI workers. The lawyer pleaded to the high court to declare the FIA notices null and void.

