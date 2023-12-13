IHC reserves verdict regarding delimitation of Ch Nisar Ali Khan’s constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition filed against the delimitations of veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s National Assembly (NA) and Punjab Assembly constituencies NA-53 and PP-10, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from lawyers representing the petitioner and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Giving his arguments in the case, Petitioner Sheikh Sajidur Rehman’s counsel Kashif Malik Advocate said that under section 10, no changes could be made to an administrative unit.

He prayed to the court to order the ECP to again include Sagri area in NA-53, which had earlier been excluded from the constituency and made part of Gujjer Khan.

Disagreeing with the petitioner, the ECP’s lawyer said delimitations of these constituencies had been done in the light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict, and no changes could be made to them now.

The court, however, reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on the petition filed against the delimitations of veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s National Assembly (NA) and Punjab Assembly constituencies NA-53 and PP-10.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from lawyers representing the petitioner and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Giving his arguments in the case, Petitioner Sheikh Sajidur Rehman’s counsel Kashif Malik Advocate said that under section 10, no changes could be made to an administrative unit.

He prayed to the court to order the ECP to again include Sagri area in NA-53, which had earlier been excluded from the constituency and made part of Gujjer Khan.