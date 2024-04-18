IHC restores Bushra Bibi’s plea for Adiala jail transfer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday restored a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking her transfer to Adiala Jail from her residence in Bani Gala.

Bushra Bibi has been placed under house arrest at her Bani Gala residence as a sub-jail following her conviction in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard Bushra Bibi’s plea while Usman Gill, the former first lady’s counsel, appeared in the court.

During proceedings, the state counsel did not oppose restoration of the appeal.

Subsequently, the court then issued instructions for fixing the appeal on April 22 and adjourned the hearing.

On Tuesday, the high court rejected former first lady Bushra Bibi’s transfer request from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail over non-compliance.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb resumed the hearing on Bushra Bibi’s plea. The IHC judge expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Bushra Bibi’s lawyers.

The court criticized both sides for what was perceived as political maneuvering.

Despite pleas for relief, the court remained resolute indicating a desire for adherence to legal proceedings.

Bushra Bibi’s legal team led by Advocate Shoaib Shaheen pushed for a private medical examination to address health issues.

It is worth mentioning here that the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.