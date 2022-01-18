IHC restores HEC chairman Tariq Banuri

KARACHI: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restored Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri to his post, reported ARY News.

A two-judge bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced a short order, invalidating the government’s notification regarding removal of Banuri as the HEC chairman.

“For reasons to be recorded later the petition in hand is allowed. Consequently, the impugned notifications, dated 26.03.2021 and 05.04.2021, are declared to have been issued without legal authority and contrary to amended provisions of the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002,” the court order said.

“Dr Tariq Javed Banuri, therefore, stands restored as the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission,” the IHC ruled.

Last year in March, the government had removed HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri. He was appointed in May 2018 by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a four-year term and his tenure is due to end in May this year.

