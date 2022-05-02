IHC restrains arrest of Shehbaz Gill on his return from US

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday restrained the authorities from arrest of Shehbaz Gill on his return from the United States, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order on a petition of protective bail for Shehbaz Gill, apprehending his arrest on return from the US visit, filed by Faisal Chaudhry.

He pleaded to the court that Gill was in America on the day when the incident took place. “Several FIRs of the incident have been registered in Faisalabad and other cities, which is against the laws of the land,” Faisal Chaudhry who appeared on behalf of the petitioner argued.

PTI leaders being harassed and being targeted by a campaign for political victimization, he alleged.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC was hearing a petition against the cases filed against the PTI leadership.

Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Bukhari appeared in the court on behalf of petitioner Fawad Chaudhry.

“Where is Shehbaz Gill,” Justice Athar Minallah earlier asked the counsel. “He had went to the United States on April 28 and will return on May 04,” counsel Faisal Chaudhry replied.

“Cases have been registered in Faisalabad, Attock, Jhelum, Karachi, Jhang, Islamabad and other cities,” the counsel said. “The petitioner wants to appear before the court,” he further said. “There are 11 cases against Shehbaz Gill and others.

The court on the petition of Fawad Chaudhry issued notices to concerned parties. “The Interior Secretary shall make ensure that the petitioner not being harassed and no action taken against him till the next hearing of case”, the court said.

“If Fawad Chaudhry is still a member of the National Assembly, he could not be arrested without permission from the National Assembly,” Justice Minallah observed. “Fawad Chaudhry has tendered resignation but he didn’t notify so far,” the counsel replied. “He could not be arrested without the Speaker’s permission till he is being de-notified,” the court observed.

The lawyer said that the incident took place in Madina, while cases have been filed here. “We want the list of all cases being produced to the court,” Faisal Chaudhry said. “The cases have also been registered at two police stations of Islamabad.

The court is issuing instructions for its jurisdiction, the Chief Justice replied.

