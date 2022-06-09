IHC restrains FIA from harassing social media activist Mariam Malik

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing social media activist Mariam Malik, ARY News reported.

Ms Malik appeared before the court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah with her advocate Imaan Mazari.

The bench ordered the FIA to record the petitioner’s statement while restraining the agency from harassing Ms Malik.

“Are you aware of the constitution,” Justice Minallah questioned. “Here no one cares about the constitution,” the bench observed.

“We have initiated inquiry on the complaint of the state,” FIA representative told the court. “Now only this job remains for the state,” the justice exclaimed. “She is uninformed and don’t know the constitution,” Chief Justice IHC said.

“People say every thing about me, even I have been given a flat,” the chief justice sarcastically said. “They utter falsehood on social media about me, so am I influenced by it,” Justice Athar Minallah said.

“The institutions recognized with their work and character, tweets have nothing to do it,” the judge remarked.

“We have only served notice and didn’t take any action,” FIA official said.

“If the law is only for common lot,” the court asked. “In what you are indulging solve the real issues of people,” the court remarked.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until June 24.

In an earlier hearing advocate Imaan Mazari told the court that the FIA sent a notice to Mariam Malik and the official of the investigation agency had visited her residence as well.

