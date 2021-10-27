IHC stays indicting of Asif Zardari in suspicious transactions case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday restrained the accountability court from indictment of former president Zardari in suspicious bank transactions case, ARY News reported.

Asif Ali Zardari had filed a petition against the accountability court’s October 14 decision in the high court. The court had rejected the plea for acquittal in the 8.3 bln rupees suspicious transactions reference, Zardari’s counsel Frooq H. Naek told the court. “The court’s decision has been annexed with the petition,” the counsel said.

Zardari’s counsel said that the court will indict his client in the case tomorrow and pleaded to the high court to declare the accountability court’s decision as void.

The high court restrained the accountability court from indictment till the next hearing. It also issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and summoned its reply in the case within two weeks.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks.

An Islamabad accountability court had rejected the plea filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking his acquittal in the Rs 8.3 billion suspicious transaction case.

The PPP co-chairman had moved the acquittal plea on the basis of the recent amendments made to the country’s accountability law.

