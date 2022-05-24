IHC restrains police from arresting Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported.

The IHC decision came after former interior minister filed the petition through his counsel against police crackdown and harassment of PTI leaders, activities ahead of the Islamabad long march.

The IHC ordered Sheikh Rasheed to appear before court tomorrow in person and stopped police, FIA from arresting former federal minister till May 25.

Police in the wee hours of Tuesday raided former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed’s residence, Lal Haveli ahead of PTI’s Azadi March.

According to ARY News, Police raided Lal Haveli to arrest Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq. CCTV footage of the raid was obtained by ARY News.

In the footage, a heavy contingent of police can be seen surrounding Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli to arrest the Awami Muslim League chief but failed in doing so.

پولیس راولپنڈی لال حویلی میں داخل ہو رہی ہے#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/vq1bGwkPbd — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 24, 2022

Earlier, Rasheed in a statement claimed that four vehicles with government number plates have been deployed outside his Lal Haveli residence ahead of PTI’s long march to Islamabad.

He claimed that police officials without uniforms were deployed along with the vehicle there.

