IHC ‘satisfied’ with Imran Khan’s apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has termed PTI chairman Imran Khan’s verbal apology before the IHC bench as satisfactory in its written order issued today, ARY NEWS reported.

The five-member larger bench of the IHC has issued a written order, directing Imran Khan to submit an affidavit carrying the apology in black and white.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court decided not to frame charges against Imran Khan in the contempt case against him for threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The IHC deferred contempt proceedings against Imran Khan after the former premier expressed the willingness to apologise to Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

A five-member bench – comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aur­an­gzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar – heard the contempt case against Imran Khan.

During today’s hearing, the PTI Chairman sought permission from the larger bench to put his statement on the record. “I am ready to apologise to the female judge,” he told the court.

The former premier noted that his intentions were not to threaten the female judge. “It the court says so, I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise,” he said, adding that he would not repeat something like this in the future.

Following this, IHC CJ Athar Minallah remarked that it would not be appropriate to conduct contempt proceedings. The court decided to not indict the PTI chief after he agreed to apologise to Judge Chaudhry and the hearing was subsequently adjourned till September 26 (Monday).

