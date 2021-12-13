IHC seeks AGP arguments on real estate business by Govt institutions

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday hearing cases against the real estate business by the government institutions asked the Attorney General to conclude his arguments in case, ARY News reported.

Apparently it can be stated that indulging of the ministries and institutions working under them in a business is unlawful, the high court bench observed.

The court asked the attorney general to complete his arguments in this case in the next hearing so that the court could decide the matter.

The bench posed question whether the government institutions could conduct real estate business? “Isn’t it the clash of interests”, Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked.

The FIA should be looking into irregularities of the business and illegal societies but it is itself busy in it, the chief justice said.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah informed the court that complying with the court order, he would send a summary on this matter to the cabinet this week.

“Why the government did not do things on its own. Why the court always has to pass an order” the top judge CJ asked the deputy AG.

Justice Minallah said the court would decide the case according to law. “While deciding the criminal appeals, it emerged that the state itself gave protection to the criminals”, he remarked.

The bench told the deputy AG that the matter involved basic human rights.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Jan 17.

The bench in an early hearing of the case observed the launching of housing projects by state institutions was a classic example of conflict of interest.

The court has clubbed several pending cases of the housing societies.

