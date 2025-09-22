IHC seeks clarification from chief commissioner over promotion case, vacant posts

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought clarification from the chief commissioner in a case related to promotion and vacant posts, ARY News reported.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani sought clarification while hearing a case regarding the promotion of an officer who was elevated to the position of Labour Inspector and later Labour Officer after superseding eight senior officials, here today.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Kayani questioned why the chief commissioner was holding dual charges, also serving as the chairman CDA.

He remarked that it seemed the chief commissioner preferred the CDA chair more than his primary role.

Justice Kayani directed the Chief Commissioner to focus on his actual responsibilities and examine why several posts under his authority remained vacant.

During the proceedings, Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi pointed out that the Chairman CDA was simultaneously acting as Chief Commissioner.

The IHC observed that according to judicial precedents, both offices must be held by separate individuals. Justice Kayani noted that despite numerous unemployed people, several positions, including four Labour Inspector posts in Islamabad, were still vacant.

He compared the matter to the patwari system, where patwaris often delegate duties to clerks.

The judge expressed astonishment that the officer in question was first superseded, later promoted after a writ petition was dismissed, and then transferred to a new cadre. “If he was such an extraordinary officer, he should have been directly appointed Deputy Commissioner,” Justice Kayani remarked.

The hearing was adjourned until next month, with the court directing the chief commissioner to submit a detailed explanation.