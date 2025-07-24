CDA approves electric tram for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has decided to introduce electric tram in the capital city in a step toward modernising the transport system.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) of Islamabad chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting mainly focused on implementing cutting-edge transportation projects.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa urged the need to make electric tram accessible for persons with disabilities and women, ensuring inclusivity in the new transport network.

A briefing during the meeting revealed that the electric bus project has already surpassed a daily ridership of 90,000 passengers in Islamabad. The CDA chairman directed officials to complete a comprehensive feasibility report and begin full implementation.

He also announced plans to introduce electric hearse bus for the general public. Additionally, under the project, four electric buses will be operated specifically for CDA employees.